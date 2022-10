Haverhill’s Veteran Services Department is throwing a celebration with a trivia challenge and cake in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 247th birthday.

The party takes place Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., at Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

All are welcome to attend and participate in a naval trivia game and the chance to win a Navy Challenge Coin.

For more information, contact Jeff Hollett, Veteran’s Service Officer at 978-374-2351 or [email protected].

