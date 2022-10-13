Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Presents Local Vendors and Food at Artisan Market Saturday

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is providing food, shopping and more during its 2022 indoor/outdoor Artisan Market.

The market takes place rain or shine Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson.

Sixty-seven handmade craft and food vendors are attending, including the Atkinson Lions Club cooking hamburgers and hot dogs and Atkinson Village Store offering Indian cuisine.

Raffles are also available with baskets sponsored by local businesses such as Atkinson Country Club, Fergie’s Barber Shop, Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra and others.

For more information, contact Rose Cavalear at 603-489-3486 or [email protected], or Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-401-4509 or [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...