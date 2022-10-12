Stevens Memorial Library Presents ‘Forgotten Nations—Native Tribes of New England’ Virtual Lecture

North Andover’s Stevens Memorial Library is presenting a lecture, “Forgotten Nations—Native Tribes of New England,” online tonight.

The free lecture by Heather Bruegl takes place Thursday, Oct. 13, from 7-8 p.m. It discusses those native nations existing in New England in the 1600s and where they are now.

Bruegl is an independent indigenous consultant and historian and formerly worked as director of education at Forge Project. She is also a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and a first line descendant Stockbridge Munsee.

To register, click here. For more information, email the reference desk at [email protected].

