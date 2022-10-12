Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning.

Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.

“An adult witness observed the suspicious behavior and intervened, compelling the suspicious male to drive off. The schools were notified, and police quickly developed a suspect and an intense search for the suspect ensued. Bus stops were continuously monitored and other communities were notified,” Haverhill Police said in a statement.

According to the state Sex Offender Registry Board, Perrault is a Level 2 sex offender convicted in 1979 on several counts of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior.

Massachusetts State Police assisted in the search and located Perrault around 5 p.m., in Haverhill. Haverhill Police said there are no other suspects being sought and they will continue to monitor bus stops to ensure the children’s safety.

Perrault was held on $100,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court.

