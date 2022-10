The Haverhill Fire Department is bringing back its annual fire prevention open house this week after three years.

The open house is taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m., at the Water Street Station, 131 Water St., Haverhill.

The free event includes activities about fire prevention and emergencies and the chance to meet Sparky the fire dog. Families and children are welcome.

