Haverhill Public Schools Host Job Fairs at Bartlett, Greenleaf, Moody and Gateway Academy Schools

Haverhill Public Schools are hosting job fairs at four local schools to fill several teaching and non-teaching positions.

Fairs take Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2:30-5 p.m., at Bartlett School and Assessment Center, 551 Washington St., Haverhill; Gateway Academy, 26 Belmont Ave., Haverhill; Greenleaf Academy, 58 Chadwick St., Bradford; and Moody School Early Learning Center, 58 Margin St., Haverhill.

Open positions include paraprofessionals, intervention support technicians, registered behavior technicians, math and science teacher, student support coordinator, special education teacher and building based educational specialist.

Walk ins are welcome. Those who prefer to schedule an interview and tour may call the schools at their respective numbers: Bartlett School, 978-469-8735; Gateway Academy, 978-374-3473; Greenleaf Academy, 978-374-3487; and Moody School, 978-374-3459.

