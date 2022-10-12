Haverhill Freemasons Host Diaper Drive at Open House Saturday

Haverhill Freemasons are partnering with Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank to hold a diaper drive during the lodge’s open house Saturday.

The drive takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Merrimack and Saggahew Masonic Lodges, 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Residents are asked to bring unopened packages of diapers. Visitors may also explore the Masonic lodges and learn more about Freemasonry.

The Haverhill lodges are among more than 200 events where Freemasons open their doors to the public. Massachusetts Grand Master Richard Maggio notes that for almost 290 years there has been an unbroken tradition of great men who have changed the world. These include Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Thurgood Marshall and John Glenn.

For more information, contact Richard Poor at [email protected] or visit haverhillmasonry.org.

