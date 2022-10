The City of Haverhill’s Health Department is holding a free flu clinic for school-aged children.

Flu shots are available Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 2-6 p.m., at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

A limited supply is available and appointment is needed to receive a shot. To register your child, please call 978-374-2390 ext. 3900.

