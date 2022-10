Chick-fil-A is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a networking breakfast.

Besides making connections with others, the event features a continental breakfast and business card drawings for a door prizes.

Networking takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Register by calling 978-686-0900 or visiting merrimackvalleychamber.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...