Rotary Club of Haverhill’s ‘Roast and Toast Event’ Thursday Honors Korslund and Jordan

Megan Hemenway

Rotary Presidents Harry J. Korslund III and Timothy J. Jordan. (WHAV News photographs.)

The Rotary Club of Haverhill is hosting a “Roast and Toast” this Thursday, honoring Harry J. Korslund III, who served two terms as president and shepherded the club through the pandemic, and formally welcomes Timothy J. Jordan as president.

Serving as a fundraiser for Rotary charities, the event takes place Thursday, Oct. 13, beginning with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6, at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill.

A burger bar and dessert will be available. Tickets cost $40 and payments may be made payable to Haverhill Rotary Club. Advance reservations are required by emailing Melissa DeFriesse at [email protected].

