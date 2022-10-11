Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library Partner Up to Present ‘Infusing Your Life with Herbs’

In a collaborative effort, the Haverhill Garden Club and Haverhill Public Library are hosting a discussion on the many uses of herbs.

Karen O’Brien of the Green Woman’s Garden leads the lecture. She is a master gardener and chair of the Agriculture Commission for Richmond, N.H. In the past, she acted as northeast district member delegate, botany and horticulture chair and chair of the New England Unit of the Herb Society of America; Secretary of the International Herb Association and Past President of the Greenleaf Garden Club of Milford. She has also edited and contributed to several Herb of the Year books and writes a gardening column for the Richmond Rooster.

The event is happening Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library auditorium. Registration may be made at haverhillpl.org under the events page. Those with questions may contact Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or by email at [email protected].

