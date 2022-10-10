MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Takes Place Thursday, Oct. 13

A number of local employers are showcasing available jobs and seeking applicants at a MakeIT Haverhill fair this Thursday.

Participating employers are Community Action, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Magellan Aerospace, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Rapid Coatings, Revise Energy and U.S. Postal Service.

MassHire, a state agency linking residents with jobs and training, and Haverhill Public Library will also be on hand.

The job fair takes place Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

