The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic.

The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available.

Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390, ext. 3915 and bring their medical insurance card.

