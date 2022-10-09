State Police Say 25-Year-Old North Andover Woman and Another Die After Rear End Crash on I-93

Two 25-year-old women—one from North Andover and another from New York—were both killed after the car they were riding in was struck in the rear by a Kenworth tow truck Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said Sunday Urashi Madani, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, of Floral Park, N.Y., were both rear seat passengers in a 2007 Lexus RX400H sport utility vehicle being used as a rideshare. The unnamed driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, received serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A preliminary investigation by State Police troopers reports the accident took place around 10 p.m. when the Kenworth tow truck struck the Lexus in the rear as both were traveling northbound on I-93 in Boston, south of exit 20.

“The Lexus slowed for reasons still under investigation and was rear-ended by the tow truck,” State Police said in a statement. Police added a third vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic sedan, was traveling behind the truck and struck the truck at an angle.

Both women in the Lexus were trapped inside and determined to be dead at the scene. The tow truck driver, a Salem woman, and the driver of the Honda, a Manchester, N.H. woman, were not injured and remained for the investigation.

Traffic was backed up until 1:44 a.m., Sunday.

The accident remains under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, State Police Troop H Detective Unit, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police-Tunnels Barracks, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section. The investigation will determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...