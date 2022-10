In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the North Andover Fire Department is hosting its annual open house.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the North Andover Fire Department, 795 Chickering Road, North Andover.

Firefighters are offering firehouse tours, fire prevention information, a jaws of life demonstration, CPR lessons and blood pressure screenings. Children may also get the chance to dress like a firefighter. Pizza and refreshments will be served.

