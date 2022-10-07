Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series Continues Tonight with Featured Poet Surya Sarkhel

Creative Haverhill tonight presents its next installment of the Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series with a featured reading from local poet Surya Sarkhel followed by a free, first-come-first-serve open mic.

The event takes place tonight, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Sarkhel was born in West Bengal, India, but is a longtime Haverhill resident. She grew up surrounded by different forms of art, music, dance and literature and has credited her mother as being her number one fan. Sarkhel came to the U.S. four decades ago and performed all over the country, taught dance and published a few poetry books. More recently, she has participated in several River Bard open mics.

The next featured poet of the River Bards series is Dianne Tarpy on Friday, Nov. 4.

Masks are not required but strongly recommended. For more information, contact Erin Padilla at [email protected].

