Essex County Ghost Project Kicks Off Halloween with Ghost Hunt at Duston-Dustin Garrison House

Megan Hemenway By |

Duston-Dustin Garrison House. (WHAV News photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

The Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder are celebrating the Halloween season with a ghost hunt and talk in Haverhill.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:15 p.m., at the Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

The spooky night begins with a talk from Christi Brouder about the importance of psychics during investigations and then is followed by a tour and investigation of the Garrison House.

To attend, a $15 donation is required. All proceeds go to maintaining the Garrison House. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Comments are closed.