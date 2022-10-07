Essex County Ghost Project Kicks Off Halloween with Ghost Hunt at Duston-Dustin Garrison House

The Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder are celebrating the Halloween season with a ghost hunt and talk in Haverhill.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:15 p.m., at the Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

The spooky night begins with a talk from Christi Brouder about the importance of psychics during investigations and then is followed by a tour and investigation of the Garrison House.

To attend, a $15 donation is required. All proceeds go to maintaining the Garrison House. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...