Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society’s Seeks ‘CATalysts’ at 28th Annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction

The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is hosting its 28th annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction with the theme “Be a CATalyst,” to raise money for cats and kittens in need.

The gala takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m., at the Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Ocean Front N, Salisbury.

Cocktails, dining and entertainment are offered, as well as a program highlighting the cats and kittens who have been helped by MRFRS. WCVB TV personality A.J. Burnett is master of ceremonies.

All proceeds support the organization’s mission to improve the lives of all cats. For more information, visit mrfrs.org/furball22/

