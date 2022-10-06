Malcolm D. Kimball Jr., Who Shepherded Family Insurance Agency, Dies at 67

Well-known downtown Haverhill insurance agent Malcolm D. Kimball Jr. of Haverhill, passed away Oct. 3. At age 67.

Kimball took great pride in serving as the fourth-generation owner of R.B. Kimball Insurance Agency on Merrimack Street in Haverhill. He was born in Exeter, N.H., on June 28, 1955, and graduated from Pentucket Regional High School with the class of 1973. Kimball subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. He was a scratch golfer for many years and was a past Haverhill Golf and Country Club member.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joanne (Branden) Kimball; two sons Craig David Kimball and Chad Branden Kimball, Chad’s wife Paige and their newborn daughter Nora Paige Kimball; brother Robert B. Kimball III and his wife, Robyn; and sister, Laurie (Kimball) Ranz and her husband, Michael. He was preceded in death by his brother Duncan P. Kimball, father Malcolm D. Kimball Sr. and mother Lorna (Duncanson) Kimball.

At the request of the family, there will be no visiting hours or service. Arrangements are by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill.

