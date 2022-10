The Sons of Italy in Haverhill is hosting a masquerade ball to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The ball takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 6 p.m., at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill.

All ages are welcome and tickets are $60 per person. A buffet dinner is being served and prizes are going to be given to the best male and female outfits.

For more information, contact Renee at 603-508-9051 or Erica at 978-518-6374.

