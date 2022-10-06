Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy Presents ‘Treasure Island’ This Weekend

The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy is putting on its production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s and Bryony Lavery’s “Treasure Island.”

The show takes place Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 and 7 p.m., in Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

Tickets cost $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission. Attendees may purchase tickets at the door or ahead of time by using this link.

For any questions, contact [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...