Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy Presents ‘Treasure Island’ This Weekend

Megan Hemenway By |

“Treasure Island” book. Cira 1911. (Public Domain.)

The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy is putting on its production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s and Bryony Lavery’s “Treasure Island.”

The show takes place Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 and 7 p.m., in Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

Tickets cost $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission. Attendees may purchase tickets at the door or ahead of time by using this link. 

For any questions, contact [email protected].

