Gov. Baker to be On Hand When Merrimack Valley Chamber Honors Local Businesses Oct. 12

Area business and community leaders are set to be honored next week at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner with guest speaker Gov. Charlie Baker.

United Way Senior Director Cal Williams will take away one of the Chamber’s highest honors, the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award. Other winners are Joseph DiPietro of Revise, Emerging Leader Award; Haverhill Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes Veterans Program, Community Spirit Award; Merrimack Valley and Haverhill YMCAs. Non-Profit Award; and Lupoli Companies’ Salvatore N. Lupoli, Business Development Award.

The annual dinner takes place Wednesday, Oct. 12, beginning with appetizers at 5:30 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. Tickets are $125 per person or table for $1,200.

Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...