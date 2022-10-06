Election Central: Outgoing State Auditor Bump, Gubernatorial Candidate Healey Fete DiZoglio

Sen. Diana DiZoglio has won endorsement for her run for state auditor from the woman currently holding the job.

DiZoglio is being feted today in Boston by outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump and Attorney General Maura Healey, candidate for governor. In an email, Bump expressed her support.

“It is essential that the next state auditor have firsthand knowledge of how government works. Sen. DiZoglio’s 10 years of legislative experience shaping policy and budgets, wrestling with bureaucracy and advocating for greater access and transparency means she will be ready to take the reins,” Bump said.

Besides Bump and Healey, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz are sponsors of the fundraising.reception.

As WHAV reported in September, Healey endorsed DiZoglio, saying “Taxpayers in Massachusetts deserve to know where their money is going. They deserve transparency from their elected officials and accountability from their government, and I know Sen. Diana DiZoglio can deliver.”

DiZoglio faces Republican Anthony Amore during the final election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

