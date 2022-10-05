Haverhill Police Welcome Public at ‘Faith & Blue’ Kickoff Friday; Club Sells Blue Lights in Support

When National Faith & Blue Weekend kicks off Friday, the Exchange Club of Haverhill will be selling blue light bulbs and encouraging residents to use them on their porches to show support for law enforcement.

Organizers say Faith & Blue encourages “safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.” The Exchange Cub is building on this effort with its “Leading Lights” program promoting “healthy relationships between communities and law enforcement by sponsoring open communication, support and collaboration.”

“A strong partnership between the community and the police is vital to having a peaceful city,” said Eva Montibello, club president. “As someone who grew up in the city, I’ve seen Haverhill go through different levels of public safety and crime. It’s time for the community to make our city a place we have all dreamed of living in. Strong support of our law enforcement officers is a good place to begin.”

Haverhill Police host a “Faith and Blue” event on Friday, Oct. 7, from 2-5 p.m., at the Police Station, 40 Bailey Boulevard. Residents have opportunities to meet with department personnel and view a display of equipment. Light refreshments will also be served.

Blue light bulbs will be sold for $10 each. They are also available at Haverhill Exchange Club meetings, Thursdays at noon, at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill. Montibello said, over time, the club will add stickers, baseball caps, beanie hats and sweatshirts.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...