Haverhill Firefighting Museum Seeks Contestants and Diners for Annual Chili Cook-Off

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is looking for cooks to participate—and diners to sample and judge—during its annual chili cook-off.

The cook-off takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Tasting and judging takes place from 6-8 p.m. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction. Admission is $10 per person.

Participants may win one of three categories: Best Individual or Business, Best Firehouse/Police/EMS and Best Restaurant.

Those interested in learning more may visit haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or email [email protected].

