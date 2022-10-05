Frankie’s Beauty Bar Celebrates Grand Opening with Live Music, Giveaways and More

Frankie’s Beauty Bar is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its grand opening in Haverhill.

The event is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., at 173 S. Elm St., Haverhill.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony which includes live music, giveaways and makeup artists. Food and beverages will also be available.

Frankie’s Beauty Bar, which also operates a shop in Seabrook, N.H., offers hair coloring, makeup, facials, waxing and more. To book an appointment or learn more, visit frankies.vip.

