Final Haverhill Art Walk of 2022 Concludes This Weekend with Punk in the Park and Art Market

The Tims, Punk in the Park and Neck Dive are among the highlights of this weekend’s final Haverhill Art Walk of the year.

The Haverhill Art Walk is a monthly event running from June to October highlighting local businesses and underutilized spaces with art, exhibitions, demonstrations and musical performances.

The last festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3-6 p.m., throughout downtown Haverhill across Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets.

At Washington Square, the Punk in the Park show is being presented by Heaventown Haverhill, a community of local artists, musicians and enthusiasts who encourage creativity in the Merrimack Valley. Live music performances include Jonee Earthquake Band, Stereo Vulture, Diablogato and The Grubs.

Shoetown Art Center is hosting a sidewalk art sale and exhibit of work by students and staff at 200 Merrimack St. Plus, Tom of Buttonwoods Museum is guiding an Italian Architectural Heritage walking tour starting at 4:30 p.m., outside the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority bus station.

Live music and art are going to be on display along Washington Street, as The Tims play at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., and Grace Marchese exhibits her art at Exit Realty, 41 Washington St.

More music courtesy of Neck Dive is happening at Columbus Park, while Rosemary Smith leads the final hula hoop event of the year.

On Wingate Street, Array of Trades is presenting more than 20 artists at the Art Market and at the Winged Rabbit, 53 Wingate St., pottery, fused and stained glass, paintings, digital art, photography and jewelry by local artists are set to be featured.

For updates and details, visit the Haverhill Art Walk Facebook page. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

