Rep. Vargas to Receive La Promesa Award at State of Latino Education Event Wednesday

Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas is set to receive the La Promesa—or The Promise—award at Wednesday afternoon’s annual State of Latino Education event at the State House.

Latinos For Education celebrates its fifth anniversary during the presentation, which features discussion of “progress that Latino students and educators in the Commonwealth have made towards educational equity as well as the challenges that remain ahead.” According to a statement, Vargas is among those Latino educators and policymakers “that have played a critical role in advancing the Educator Diversity Act.” Former Springfield Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lydia Martinez is recipient of the La Lucha Award.

Former House Ways and Means Chairman Jeffrey Sanchez serves as master of ceremonies. Other scheduled participants include House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, Education Committee co-chairs Rep. Alice H. Peisch and Sen. Jason M. Lewis, Ways and Means Committee chairs Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Massachusetts Teacher of the Year Marta Garcia and former Rep. Juana Matias, who is now a regional administrator in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...