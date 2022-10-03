Podcast: Haverhill Health Dept. Plans Flu, COVID Booster Clinics; Expects Shots to Become Annual



Haverhill’s public health chief says consensus is building around updated COVID-19 vaccinations becoming as common as flu shots each year.

During a recent interview on WHAV’s morning program, Haverhill Public Health Director Mary Connolly said yearly coronavirus inoculations would target various strains similar to formulas used in flu shots.

“We were speaking with the state yesterday regarding that. It does seem like this is probably going to turn into an annual type of vaccine, yes,” she says.

How that might roll out each fall is being demonstrated this month with flu and COVID-19 clinics offering a variety of vaccination options for residents. As it has been for the past two years, the COVID-19 vaccination is top of mind.

“The booster dose was authorized, the bivalent booster dose. Anybody that’s received a COVID vaccine more than two months ago is eligible for the new bivalent dose. This is a vaccine that is covering different variants of COVID so it’s a little bit different than the initial vaccine we were all given. And, this one is hopefully going be more effective towards the Omnicom variants that have surfaced,” she said.

An Adult Flu Clinic takes place Tuesday, Oct. 11, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pre-registration is required by calling 978-374-2390, ext. 3915. Walgreens is administering the doses and residents must bring an insurance card. Pneumonia and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster will also be available.

Connolly says the adult Moderna vaccine is also administered Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, for all ages, will be given Thursdays, from 4 -7 p.m., and Sundays, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., throughout October.

