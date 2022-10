Mitre Corporation Presents Advanced Manufacturing Trust Showcase Oct. 19 in Haverhill

Mitre Corporation brings its Advanced Manufacturing Trust Showcase to Haverhill this month with opportunities to network and make five-minute pitches aimed at addressing barriers and solutions for buyers, designers and suppliers.

Advanced manufacturing includes use of 3D printing, smart manufacturing and robotics.

The principal speaker is Astro America President Neal Orringer, who is leading President Biden’s Additive Manufacturing Forward Initiative. Other speakers representing industry and startups include Tim Bell, additive manufacturing business manager at Siemens; Kevin Slattery, metallic additive and metals manufacturing expert and former chief scientist of additive manufacturing at Boeing; Jason Ray, CEO of Paperless Parts; and FORGE Executive Director Laura Teicher.

The program takes place Wednesday, Oct. 19, from noon-4 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in Haverhill. Online participation is also available. Idea may be submitted by Friday, Oct. 14. There’s more at amm.mitre.org.

