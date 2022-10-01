Haverhill Kiwanis Hosts $10,000 Putting Contest, Silent Auction and More at Golf Tournament Monday

Haverhill Kiwanis’ golf tournament, featuring a variety of activities and prizes, takes place Monday.

The tournament takes place Monday, Oct. 3, with check-in starting at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at noon, at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill.

A bag lunch or hot dog meal with chips are available before tee off and a $50 dinner is set to commence following the tournament.

The event includes 18 holes of golf and activities like a $10,000 putting contest, tee shot cannon, closest to the pin contest, silent auction and raffles.

Tickets cost $200 per player. To register, email your information to [email protected].

