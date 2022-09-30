Second Annual ‘Pink Party’ Takes Place Oct. 1 in Haverhill to Benefit Dana-Farber

The second annual Pink Party is taking place in Haverhill Saturday to benefit Dana-Farber and Dr. Sara Tolaney’s Novel Therapeutic Fund.

The free event is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Riverside Church, 278 Groveland St., Haverhill.

All guests receive one free ticket for the chance to win a door prize. An art show and silent art auction are also featured. Attendees may bid on paintings, prints, watercolors, photographs, mixed media, fine art photography packages and a special sponsor auction item from Cedars Foods.

A light buffet will be served.

For more information, email [email protected].

