Groveland Historical Society Hosts 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion and Car Show

The Groveland Historical Society is presenting vintage cars and special honors at the 19th annual Pines Speedway Reunion and Car Show.

The free event takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Pines Speedway’s original track site, 183 Main St., Groveland.

Vintage race cars from the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s are featured, along with a live band and raffles. Food and drink will be served.

Additionally, the reunion honors Peter Flandaca as the 2022 Special Legend Honoree and Ernie Gilbert as the 2022 honoree.

