Endicott College Senior Hemenway Joins WHAV as News Intern

WHAV has introduced Endicott College senior Megan Hemenway to its staff this fall as a full-time news intern.

Hemenway is a communication major, studying for a career in writing. She currently runs Endicott’s on-campus radio station and is on track to graduate college early in December. At WHAV, she writes Community Spotlight articles and other local news.

“Megan has already demonstrated she has a nose for news. She has turned out more local news bylines during the past few weeks as any experienced WHAV staffer during the same length of time,” said WHAV President and General Manager Tim Coco.

Hemenway is working at the station until December. In the future, she hopes to pursue a job in some form of writing and someday earn a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.

