UMass Lowell iHub Plans Free Game Design Studio Youth Game Night Oct. 4 in Haverhill

UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub in downtown Haverhill is having a free Game Design Studio Youth Game Night for those in grades 5-8 who live in or go to school in Haverhill.

During the program, youth learn game design through tabletop games and demos of digital game tools. They work independently or pair up to create original games through a series of creative exercises. Participants also have an opportunity to playtest their prototyped games with others.

The workshop, led by Emily Treat Czar, award winning game industry veteran and educator, takes place next Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6:30-9 p.m., at the iHub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Space is limited and advance registration is required here.

