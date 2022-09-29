Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Earns National Accreditation and Recognition

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety.

The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance awarded accreditation to the agency serving Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, while the federal Health Resources and Services Administration applauded a new electronic medical record system and telehealth services, among other qualities.

“These awards are a reflection of the hard work our entire organization puts in every single day to deliver high-quality care to everyone, regardless of ability to pay,” said Greater Lawrence Family Health Center CEO Guy L. Fish.

The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation is a symbol of quality that reflects the Health Center’s commitment to providing safe and high-quality patient care. To earn accreditation, the health center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review earlier this year with reviewers evaluating compliance in numerous programs.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance recognized the agency as a Patient-Centered Medical Home Program, demonstrating a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care using industry-leading best practices.

The Health Center also earned two community health quality badges from the Health Resources Services Administration for Advancing Health Information Technology and the Patient-Centered Medical Home Program.

