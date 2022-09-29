Elderly Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car Monday Night Near Downtown Haverhill

A 79-year-old woman was killed early Monday night after being struck by a car near downtown Haverhill.

According to a Haverhill police log, officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 8:47 p.m., on Winter Street, near the intersection with Locust Street.

Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, told WHAV, the as-yet unidentified woman was struck by a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta. She was first taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where she later died.

Kimball said no charges have been filed against the driver, but the accident remains under investigation by Haverhill and Massachusetts State Police.

