Community Action is running a flower bulb fundraiser through October.

Bulbs available for sale include various daffodils, tulips, crocuses, tiger lilies, irises, hyacinths and others. Fifty percent of the profits on every sale benefits Community Action’s Drop In Center.

The fundraiser is taking place through Monday, Oct. 31. To order bulbs, visit dutchmillbulbs.com/community-action-inc.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...