Whittier Tech Senior Craig Receives SkillsUSA Statesman Award, Attends Training in Washington

Jaidyn Craig, a senior at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, took part last week in the SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute in Washington, D.C.

The Institute provided students an opportunity to grow their professionalism, communication and leadership skills. Craig, of Haverhill, was invited to attend following his election as the SkillsUSA Massachusetts president for the 2022-2023 school year.

“My favorite part…was meeting with Associate Deputy Secretary of Labor (Nikki) McKinney. It was really cool to advocate for (Career Technical Education),” Craig said. “The goal of CTE is to help close the skills gap.” He said he will share his experience with Whittier chapter members and members of the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators in October.”

Craig was awarded the SkillsUSA Statesman Award after demonstrating SkillsUSA knowledge, civic awareness and an understanding of the SkillsUSA Framework. He also discussed his personal Career Technical Education experience.

SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor and Allied Health Instructor Jane Moskevitz said, “Jaidyn is a true servant leader. He always has an attitude of inclusivity when involved in the planning of our chapter’s program of work and is a real embodiment of all things SkillsUSA.”

The overall goal of the meeting was to begin brainstorming ways for SkillsUSA Massachusetts to partner with the Department of Labor for workforce development and to close the skills gap.

Students also took an electric car tour, visited the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, toured the Naval Museum and Capitol, participated in a rally at the Capitol and more.

