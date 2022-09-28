Merrimack Valley Chamber Public Safety Breakfast Forum Features DA Blodgett, Sheriff Coppinger, Others

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a breakfast forum this Friday with public safety as its theme.

Along with a continental breakfast, attendees will hear featured speakers including District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe, Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque, Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray.

The breakfast takes place Friday, Sept. 30, from 7:30-9:15 a.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...