Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council Holds First School Year Meeting Virtually Thursday

Megan Hemenway

Haverhill’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council, also known as SEPAC, is hosting its first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year online.

Haverhill Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Marotta and Executive Director of Student Support Services Deborah Ibanez are attending to provide an update on Haverhill Public Schools special education and answer questions.

The meeting takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., on Zoom. Registration is required and can be completed here.

There’s more at HaverhillSEPAC.com.

