‘Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day’ Event Sunday Benefits Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health Center

A “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser” is on tap this Sunday with food, music, raffles and silent auction to benefit Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health Center.

The annual remembrance by the Barker Family honors Harry J. “Joe” Barker Jr. on what would have been his 86th birthday. Music by E.J. Ouellette and Crazy Maggy with special appearances by Clan MacPherson Pipes and Drums and The Bracken School of Irish Dance.

The benefit takes place Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1-5 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Bradford. Donation is $40 per person may be paid at the door, by mailing a check payable to Sarah’s Place, 180 Water St., Haverhill, or Venmo @Barkerfamilyevent. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

