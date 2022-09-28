Friends of the Groveland Council on Aging Offer Summer Barbeque Fundraiser on Thursday

Friends of the Groveland Council on Aging are hosting a Summer Barbeque Fundraiser this Thursday featuring food and drink, raffles and music.

The fundraiser takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, at noon, under the tent in the Groveland town hall parking lot, 183 Main St., Groveland.

Food and drink will be served, including hamburgers and hot dogs.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. Sign-up is required in advance by calling the Council on Aging at 978-372-1101. Free transportation is provided.

