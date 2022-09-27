Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill.

The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.

“Our building looks great because we’ve had tradesmen in the building to help us fix and renovate, but at this point we cannot do any more renovations in this building until we get a sprinkler system. So, we are maxed out. It’s time to start thinking about the future of Whittier Tech,” she said.

Parent’s Night takes place Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4-5 p.m., to discuss whether the school requires a renovation, addition or a new building.

Lynch says Whittier Tech is working in partnership with the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which will decide whether to subsidize the project. There’s more information online at BuildingTheFutureOfWhittier.org

Recently, the new Pentucket Regional Middle and High School held its official opening that also was paid, in part, with state money. As WHAV reported last week, Haverhill school officials sent schematic plans to the Authority for a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, which would serve approximate 1,080 students. The project is estimated to cost $160 million, with the state paying a maximum of $70.5 million.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...