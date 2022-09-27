Vargas to Participate Wednesday in White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas will be in Washington Wednesday, participating in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

He joins government, nonprofit and private sector leaders to discuss food insecurity and diet-related diseases. The conference will work alongside anti-hunger and nutrition advocates, local and state leaders and food companies to determine the best path towards ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases in the U.S. by 2030.

“I’m honored to be in attendance for this historic conference and look forward to building coalitions to end hunger. Hunger is a problem that can be solved through smart public-private partnerships that can ensure no American goes hungry or malnourished. I thank the Biden Administration for prioritizing this issue,” said Vargas.

The first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health took place in 1969 under the President Richard M. Nixon Administration and led to the creation of such programs as national school lunches, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and changes to how food is labelled.

Over the last four years, Vargas has led three pieces of school nutrition legislation that became law, including the one-year extension of universal school meals in the current state budget which passed with bipartisan support earlier this year.

