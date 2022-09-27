Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC

The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.

“We are committed to supporting child care providers across the Commonwealth who have worked tirelessly to care for children and support Massachusetts’ families,” said Polito. “We know that investments in early education and care settings are vital for children and families through providing high-quality early childhood education and out-of-school time programs in enriching and engaging settings.”

The Methuen YMCA branch was one of 17 organizations sharing in $3.9 million in state grants.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...