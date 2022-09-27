Haverhill Public Library Features Peter Clenott in Author Talk about New Novel

Cover of “The Unwanted” by Peter Clenott.

Novelist and Haverhill resident Peter Clenott is giving a presentation about his new novel, “The Unwanted,” at Haverhill Public Library on Thursday.

The talk takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

“The Unwanted” is a historical mystery novel following a young Polish girl who becomes mixed up in an American murder investigation a few years after World War II. For more information, visit peterclenott.com

For more information or to register, visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.

