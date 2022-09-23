Methuen Memorial Music Hall Presents Katelyn Emerson at Organ Recital for Fall Scholarship Fund

Organist Katelyn Emerson is performing tonight at Methuen Memorial Music Hall to support the Fall Scholarship Fund.

The recital takes place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall,192 Broadway, Methuen. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Emerson is from Champaign, Illinois and performs across North America, Europe and Asia showcasing a repertoire ranging the 14th to 21st centuries. She also teaches masterclasses and lectures on topics ranging from organ interpretation and healthy practice techniques. For more information, visit katelynemerson.com.

Emerson is set to play music by Laurin, Elger, Sowerby, Parry, Widor, Boëly, Karg-Elert and Reger.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and are available at the door or at mmmh.brownpapertickets.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...