Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Hosts Comics Palooza Lecture and Exhibit This Weekend

The Museum of Printing is presenting comic professionals and history at “Comics Palooza: A Serious History of the Funnies Lecture and Exhibit.”

It takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

Visitors will learn about the history and methodology of comics’ creation and production through rare newspaper and comic book exhibits and more. Speakers include author Will Murray, illustrator Jesse Lundberg and Matt Crafton.

For more information, contact [email protected].

