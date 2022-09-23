Haverhill Republican Committee Members Endorse Seven in State Races and 3rd House District

The Haverhill Republican Committee voted to make endorsements in most statewide races as well as the 3rd Congressional District House seat during its regular monthly meeting this past Wednesday.

Haverhill Republican Committee Chair Jeri Levasseur said members “voted overwhelmingly” to recommend seven candidates. They are Geoff Diehl, governor; Leah Allen, lieutenant governor; Jay McMahon, attorney general; Rayla Campbell, secretary of state; Dean Tran, U.S. House, Massachusetts 3rd District; Salvatore DeFranco, Second Essex and Middlesex District State Senate; and Michael C. Walsh, 5th District Governor’s Council.

The Committee also reminded residents to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, saying, “We cannot make a difference unless we exercise the greatest privilege we will ever have. Use the power of your vote to make change.”

